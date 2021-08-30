Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] is 9.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] price surged by 1.21 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Southwest Airlines And The International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers Reach Tentative Agreement For Customer Service Employees.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have reached a Tentative Agreement for Southwest’s more than 5,000 Customer Service Employees.

“The parties concluded these negotiations with an agreement designed to reward our hard-working Employees, support future market expansion for Southwest, and increase our overall efficiency,” said Vice President of Labor Relations Russell McCrady. “We appreciate the work by both Negotiating Committees, along with the assistance of the National Mediation Board, to get us to this point.”.

A sum of 5918736 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.14M shares. Southwest Airlines Co. shares reached a high of $51.34 and dropped to a low of $50.31 until finishing in the latest session at $50.88.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.63. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $66.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $66, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 46.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.49, while it was recorded at 50.38 for the last single week of trading, and 53.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,531 million, or 79.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 56,511,976, which is approximately -4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,432,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.08 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 28,035,878 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 31,137,536 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 403,314,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,487,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,090,047 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 5,119,323 shares during the same period.