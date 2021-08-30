SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] is 120.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ: SBET] traded at a high on 08/27/21, posting a 22.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.82. The company report on August 16, 2021 that SharpLink Gaming Names Brian Bennett as Chief Financial Officer.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, announced the appointment of Brian Bennett, CPA as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective, August 16, 2021. Bennett succeeds Christian Peterson, who has served as SharpLink’s Interim CFO and Vice President, Finance since the Company’s business was founded in April 2019.

Reporting directly to SharpLink CEO Robert Phythian, Bennett brings the Company over a decade of finance and accounting experience in public and private manufacturing, technology and rate-regulated companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9857864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. stands at 10.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.38%.

The market cap for SBET stock reached $82.79 million, with 3.13 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, SBET reached a trading volume of 9857864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has SBET stock performed recently?

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.23. With this latest performance, SBET shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of SBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 165,012, which is approximately 3.001% of the company’s market cap and around 71.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 12,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in SBET stocks shares; and TRADITION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in SBET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ:SBET] by around 6,686 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 44,816 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 128,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,878 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.