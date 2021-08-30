NIO Inc. [NIO] Revenue clocked in at $4.26 billion, down -21.93% YTD: What’s Next?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.06%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB8,448.0 million (US$1,308.4 million)iQuarterly Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6 and the EC6 were 21,896 vehicles.

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock rose by 91.40%. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.69 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.19M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 23387532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $57.60 to $58.30. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.90, while it was recorded at 38.47 for the last single week of trading, and 45.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,047 million, or 36.40% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 90,914,259, which is approximately -1.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,437,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.76 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 55,974,269 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 39,245,394 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 379,076,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,295,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,105,589 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,397,415 shares during the same period.