Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] – find out why.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.63%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Johnson & Johnson/.

In the news release, Johnson & Johnson Seeks Global Nominees for Award Geared at Female Researchers Working in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design, issued 26-Aug-2021 by Johnson & Johnson over PR Newswire, the second subheadline has been added to the release and reads as, “Deadline for applications is Sept. 27, 2021” as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced it is accepting applications for its 2022 Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Scholars Award. The award, which aims to support assistant or associate academic professors in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design, provides recipients with three years of mentorship from leaders at Johnson & Johnson and a total $150,000 ($50,000 each year). The deadline for applications is September 27, 2021 at 9 a.m. HST, and guidelines and additional details are available here: https://www.jnj.com/wistem2d-university-scholars.

Over the last 12 months, JNJ stock rose by 13.04%. The one-year Johnson & Johnson stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.76. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $456.21 billion, with 2.67 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, JNJ stock reached a trading volume of 7033493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $187.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $163 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $175, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 38.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.85, while it was recorded at 174.69 for the last single week of trading, and 163.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.79 and a Gross Margin at +66.09. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $109,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 8.89%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $312,522 million, or 69.50% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 231,432,368, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 191,385,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.1 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.56 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,710 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 57,600,413 shares. Additionally, 1,368 investors decreased positions by around 41,532,124 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 1,708,085,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,807,218,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,686,495 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,108 shares during the same period.