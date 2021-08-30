Morgan Stanley lifts Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] jumped around 0.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.37 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced the results of its COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program.

In July, the Company launched a vaccine incentive program that it developed in partnership with its labor unions, including the United Steelworkers, the United Autoworkers, and the International Association of Machinists. The intent of the Program was to protect the workforce by providing employees with a positive incentive to get vaccinated. Under the Program, the Company committed to pay an employee at least $1,500 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For employees at locations with a vaccination rate of 75%, then the Company committed to pay an additional $1,500 to vaccinated employees from that location, representing a total opportunity of $3,000 per employee.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is now 67.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLF Stock saw the intraday high of $24.685 and lowest of $24.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.51, which means current price is +90.84% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.63M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 15027748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $28.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has CLF stock performed recently?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 285.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.79, while it was recorded at 24.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.02 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Insider trade positions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $8,616 million, or 71.10% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,028,209, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 41,512,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $941.8 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -29.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

298 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 91,480,725 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 64,757,577 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 197,323,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,562,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,107,377 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 10,477,439 shares during the same period.