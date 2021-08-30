Mimecast Limited [MIME] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $68

Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ: MIME] traded at a low on 08/27/21, posting a -1.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.65. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (NASD:TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (NASD:SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (NASD:ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13553448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mimecast Limited stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for MIME stock reached $4.57 billion, with 65.20 million shares outstanding and 61.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 653.81K shares, MIME reached a trading volume of 13553448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mimecast Limited [MIME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIME shares is $68.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIME stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mimecast Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Mimecast Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $60, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on MIME stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MIME shares from 55 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mimecast Limited is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIME in the course of the last twelve months was 45.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has MIME stock performed recently?

Mimecast Limited [MIME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.46. With this latest performance, MIME shares gained by 22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.84 for Mimecast Limited [MIME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.95, while it was recorded at 65.70 for the last single week of trading, and 48.49 for the last 200 days.

Mimecast Limited [MIME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mimecast Limited [MIME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.73. Mimecast Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Total Capital for MIME is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.23. Additionally, MIME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] managed to generate an average of $16,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Mimecast Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Mimecast Limited [MIME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mimecast Limited go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mimecast Limited [MIME]

There are presently around $3,802 million, or 86.50% of MIME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,697,002, which is approximately 11.595% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 2,461,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.01 million in MIME stocks shares; and MERITAGE GROUP LP, currently with $163.62 million in MIME stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mimecast Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ:MIME] by around 10,243,568 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 7,497,846 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 37,644,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,386,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIME stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,212 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,631,940 shares during the same period.