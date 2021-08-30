Market cap of The Boeing Company [BA] reaches 126.90B – now what?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] jumped around 5.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $221.75 at the close of the session, up 2.42%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Millennium Space Systems demonstrates deployable tape technology.

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing (NYSE: BA) company, successfully demonstrated the ability of deployable tether technology to significantly reduce the time a satellite remains on orbit after service life completion.

“Thousands of satellites will launch over the next decade, creating serious congestion in low Earth orbit,” said Patrick Kelly, Ph.D., Dragracer program manager at Millennium Space Systems. “What we’ve proven is a way to safely and deliberately deorbit retired satellites.”.

The Boeing Company stock is now 3.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BA Stock saw the intraday high of $222.43 and lowest of $216.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 278.57, which means current price is +15.58% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 7664836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $268.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $240 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $244, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BA stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 196 to 229.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.62, while it was recorded at 220.02 for the last single week of trading, and 228.35 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $69,186 million, or 54.10% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,045,462, which is approximately -4.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,607,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.83 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,058 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 14,613,007 shares. Additionally, 851 investors decreased positions by around 17,964,939 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 279,424,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,002,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,189,594 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,687 shares during the same period.