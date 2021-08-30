Market cap of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NNA] reaches 34.80M – now what?

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: NNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 71.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 96.20%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces a Merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Ship Mortgage Notes being Redeemed.

Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 8:30 am ET.

Over the last 12 months, NNA stock dropped by -30.84%. The average equity rating for NNA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.80 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 11.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 194.62K shares, NNA stock reached a trading volume of 35693578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NNA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NNA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

NNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.20. With this latest performance, NNA shares gained by 45.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.78 for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +72.73. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.64.

Return on Total Capital for NNA is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 346.24. Additionally, NNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

NNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation go to -1.00%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.70% of NNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNA stocks are: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) with ownership of 190,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 181,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in NNA stocks shares; and ALDEN GLOBAL CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.47 million in NNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:NNA] by around 443,827 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 113,670 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 486,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,043,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 395,577 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 71,777 shares during the same period.