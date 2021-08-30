Market cap of Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] reaches 34.77B – now what?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: LCID] closed the trading session at $21.03 on 08/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.90, while the highest price level was $21.53. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors – CCIV.

RADNOR, Pa., August 27, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) (“CCIV”) investors of lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against CCIV on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 110.09 percent and weekly performance of -2.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.18M shares, LCID reached to a volume of 11819204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCID in the course of the last twelve months was 639.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LCID stock trade performance evaluation

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, LCID shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.05, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.67 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $366 million, or 1.10% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,526,049, which is approximately 291.783% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,327,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.98 million in LCID stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $40.37 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly -29.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 7,114,732 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,642,019 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 5,350,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,406,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,507 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,945,753 shares during the same period.