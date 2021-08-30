Market cap of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] reaches 54.40B – now what?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] closed the trading session at $5.90 on 08/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.70, while the highest price level was $5.91. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. – Material Fact: 2021 Revised Projections.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Company” or “Itaú Unibanco”), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has revised its projections for the year 2021 in accordance with the provision in item 11 (“Projections”) of the Reference Form.

guidance 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.04 percent and weekly performance of 7.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.59M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 25366461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $7.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.58.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,125 million, or 24.10% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 162,905,034, which is approximately 0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 130,352,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $769.08 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $345.28 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 15.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 107,639,336 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 77,808,329 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 852,665,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,113,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,647,105 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 24,504,072 shares during the same period.