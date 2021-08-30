Market Analysts see Saia Inc. [SAIA] gaining to $236. Time to buy?

Saia Inc. [NASDAQ: SAIA] traded at a high on 08/27/21, posting a 1.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $240.40. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (NASD:TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (NASD:SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (NASD:ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6156015 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Saia Inc. stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.47%.

The market cap for SAIA stock reached $6.21 billion, with 26.33 million shares outstanding and 26.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 253.74K shares, SAIA reached a trading volume of 6156015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Saia Inc. [SAIA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIA shares is $242.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Saia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Saia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $257, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SAIA stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAIA shares from 230 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Saia Inc. is set at 8.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIA in the course of the last twelve months was 52.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SAIA stock performed recently?

Saia Inc. [SAIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, SAIA shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Saia Inc. [SAIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.54, while it was recorded at 245.07 for the last single week of trading, and 210.72 for the last 200 days.

Saia Inc. [SAIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Saia Inc. [SAIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.76. Saia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.59.

Return on Total Capital for SAIA is now 16.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Saia Inc. [SAIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.40. Additionally, SAIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Saia Inc. [SAIA] managed to generate an average of $13,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Saia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Saia Inc. [SAIA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Saia Inc. go to 29.90%.

Insider trade positions for Saia Inc. [SAIA]

There are presently around $6,566 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,162,968, which is approximately 2.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,784,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.3 million in SAIA stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $304.73 million in SAIA stock with ownership of nearly 0.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Saia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Saia Inc. [NASDAQ:SAIA] by around 1,791,566 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 1,707,737 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 23,814,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,314,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,808 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 302,962 shares during the same period.