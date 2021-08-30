Market Analysts see Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ: GAMB] gained 66.94% on the last trading session, reaching $14.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Gambling.com Group Launches BetArizona.com to Help Sports Bettors Sign Up for New Legal Wagering Options.

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, announced that it has been issued a temporary supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.

In anticipation of the launch of legal mobile sports betting, the Group has launched BetArizona.com, its latest free-to-use website which allows consumers in Arizona to compare legal online sports betting services. Sports betting fans can begin pre-registering for online sportsbooks through BetArizona.com starting on Saturday, August 28th.

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares represents 33.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $479.71 million with the latest information. GAMB stock price has been found in the range of $8.71 to $14.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 530.82K shares, GAMB reached a trading volume of 10263917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB]:

Truist have made an estimate for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GAMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.91.

Trading performance analysis for GAMB stock

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.55 for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB], while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading.

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.78. Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.15.

Return on Total Capital for GAMB is now 27.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.19. Additionally, GAMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares [GAMB] managed to generate an average of $127,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.