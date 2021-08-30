Market Analysts see Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH] gaining to $425. Time to buy?

Bio-Techne Corporation [NASDAQ: TECH] gained 0.37% or 1.82 points to close at $495.01 with a heavy trading volume of 8198524 shares. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (NASD:TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (NASD:SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (NASD:ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.

It opened the trading session at $492.62, the shares rose to $496.02 and dropped to $485.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TECH points out that the company has recorded 32.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 233.54K shares, TECH reached to a volume of 8198524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECH shares is $535.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Bio-Techne Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Bio-Techne Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $410, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TECH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Techne Corporation is set at 11.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECH in the course of the last twelve months was 74.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for TECH stock

Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, TECH shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 466.06, while it was recorded at 492.17 for the last single week of trading, and 394.42 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.83 and a Gross Margin at +64.92. Bio-Techne Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for TECH is now 13.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.91. Additionally, TECH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH] managed to generate an average of $53,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Bio-Techne Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bio-Techne Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bio-Techne Corporation [TECH]

There are presently around $18,311 million, or 95.30% of TECH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,228,672, which is approximately 14.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,733,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in TECH stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $741.52 million in TECH stock with ownership of nearly 0.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bio-Techne Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Bio-Techne Corporation [NASDAQ:TECH] by around 3,342,315 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 3,006,603 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 30,642,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,991,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 317,156 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 368,410 shares during the same period.