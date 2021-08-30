Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Stock trading around $60.02 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] price surged by 3.32 percent to reach at $1.93. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Marathon Petroleum Corp., ADM Announce Feedstock Partnership to Support Renewable Diesel Production.

Marathon to invest in ADM’s recently announced Spiritwood soybean processing facility, which will provide soybean oil to Marathon’s renewable diesel facility in Dickinson, N.D.

Companies to explore further opportunities to support renewable transportation fuels.

A sum of 6537028 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $60.5266 and dropped to a low of $58.79 until finishing in the latest session at $60.02.

The one-year MPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.81. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $69.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.33, while it was recorded at 58.30 for the last single week of trading, and 52.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,831 million, or 78.30% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 64,994,812, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,252,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.59 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 0.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 44,327,386 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 52,691,164 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 399,991,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,009,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,605,364 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,827,454 shares during the same period.