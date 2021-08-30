ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] is 29.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] gained 2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $19.19 price per share at the time. The company report on July 31, 2021 that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report in Form 20-F.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) on July 30, 2021, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

ICICI Bank Limited represents 3.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.35 billion with the latest information. IBN stock price has been found in the range of $18.96 to $19.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 8352322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $23.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

Trading performance analysis for IBN stock

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 18.86 for the last single week of trading, and 16.38 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.69. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] managed to generate an average of $1,861,703 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

There are presently around $13,435 million, or 21.00% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 60,867,052, which is approximately 0.496% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 43,155,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.16 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $716.84 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -1.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICICI Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 53,859,220 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 50,894,724 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 595,331,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,085,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,609,640 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 13,621,619 shares during the same period.