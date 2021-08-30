Goldman lifts ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.85 during the day while it closed the day at $21.24. The company report on August 12, 2021 that ChargePoint to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on September 1, 2021.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on September 1, 2021. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHPT stock has declined by -12.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.46% and lost -47.01% year-on date.

The market cap for CHPT stock reached $6.87 billion, with 323.32 million shares outstanding and 309.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 8143403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $35.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.14, while it was recorded at 21.87 for the last single week of trading, and 29.54 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$429,593 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,033 million, or 70.70% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 24,142,341, which is approximately -3.647% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 14,114,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.79 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $249.65 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 28,257,667 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,408,554 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 58,072,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,738,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,989,872 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,631,114 shares during the same period.