Energy Transfer LP [ET] Revenue clocked in at $52.09 billion, up 53.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 3.15 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Energy Transfer Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) (“ET” or the “Partnership”) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

ET reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $626 million, an increase of $273 million compared to the same period the previous year. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) was $0.20 per unit.

A sum of 8908297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.03M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $9.52 and dropped to a low of $9.26 until finishing in the latest session at $9.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,789 million, or 38.80% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 152,981,963, which is approximately 16.256% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 68,999,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.8 million in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $567.38 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -3.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 124,744,431 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 115,093,359 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 791,641,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,031,479,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,386,360 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 12,398,141 shares during the same period.