DZ Bank slashes price target on Chevron Corporation [CVX] – find out why.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $98.64 on 08/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.05, while the highest price level was $99.46. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s Energy Transition Spotlight Conference Call and Webcast.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its Energy Transition Spotlight conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to provide more details on how we plan to lower carbon intensity in our operations and grow lower carbon businesses.

Speakers:Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive OfficerMark Nelson – Executive Vice President, Downstream & ChemicalsBruce Niemeyer – Vice President, Strategy and SustainabilityJeff Gustavson – President, Chevron New Energies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.80 percent and weekly performance of 4.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 10218876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $123.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $127 to $112, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.50, while it was recorded at 97.79 for the last single week of trading, and 99.06 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.56 and a Gross Margin at +6.42. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.62. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of -$116,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128,364 million, or 67.90% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,501,973, which is approximately 3.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 139,640,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.77 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.45 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 3.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,433 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 54,033,312 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 55,084,172 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 1,192,217,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,335,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,635,632 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,996 shares during the same period.