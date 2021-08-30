Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] Is Currently 4.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $30.36 on 08/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.46, while the highest price level was $30.41. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) reported financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company’s second-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.05 percent and weekly performance of 18.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 13635508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $37.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $28 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.13. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.43, while it was recorded at 28.90 for the last single week of trading, and 22.57 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at +1.50. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.50.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.82. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of -$1,819,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,933 million, or 88.00% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,430,641, which is approximately -1.537% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,696,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 1.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 83,956,422 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 62,267,492 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 444,457,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,681,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,534,279 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 13,594,218 shares during the same period.