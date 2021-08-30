Deutsche Bank lifts New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] traded at a low on 08/27/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.00. The company report on August 19, 2021 that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on Regulatory Development.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that the Beijing Municipality Government and the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China jointly issued the “Beijing Municipality’s Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Beijing” (the “Beijing Measures”) on August 14, 2021, and published the full text of the Beijing Measures on August 18, 2021. The Beijing Measures were adopted to implement the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, and aims to ensure that “the excessive burden upon students from school homework and after-school tutoring, the education expenditures from their families and the burden on their parents’ energy will be effectively reduced by the end of 2021, with significant impact achieved within two years.”.

With respect to after-school tutoring services, among other things, the Beijing Measures contain the following provisions:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41325544 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at 11.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for EDU stock reached $3.43 billion, with 1.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.82M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 41325544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $11 to $2.40. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 14.20 to 3.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.66 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.89 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 19.44%.

There are presently around $2,449 million, or 81.10% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 106,357,379, which is approximately 50.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 79,190,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.38 million in EDU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $156.89 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 266,892,868 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 338,762,535 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 618,669,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,324,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,207,473 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 102,713,632 shares during the same period.