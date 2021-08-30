Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] moved down -4.53: Why It’s Important

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] slipped around -4.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $96.95 at the close of the session, down -4.53%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call August 26 to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. CDT to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies’ website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock is now 32.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $101.46 and lowest of $95.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.62, which means current price is +38.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 5378320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $115.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $118 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $133, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 98 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.99, while it was recorded at 100.28 for the last single week of trading, and 88.20 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 7.01%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $22,545 million, or 88.20% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,514,466, which is approximately -4.275% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 28,761,292 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 17,301,434 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 186,482,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,545,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,111,338 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,256,986 shares during the same period.