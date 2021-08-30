Credit Suisse slashes price target on Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] – find out why.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] closed the trading session at $14.43 on 08/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.26, while the highest price level was $14.70. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2021.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.67 percent and weekly performance of 9.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.96M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 8353457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $14.50 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. On November 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VIPS shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.34, while it was recorded at 14.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.30 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 2.95%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,831 million, or 59.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,965,176, which is approximately 1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 7.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,674,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.18 million in VIPS stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $198.33 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 23.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 107,298,643 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 92,565,584 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 134,946,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,810,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,266,420 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 28,736,551 shares during the same period.