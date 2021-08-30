Cowen lifts Baker Hughes Company [BKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] jumped around 0.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.07 at the close of the session, up 3.45%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Michael Baker International Appoints Mike Stengel, P.E., to Lead Newly Opened Bentonville, Arkansas, Office.

Baker Hughes Company stock is now 10.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKR Stock saw the intraday high of $23.26 and lowest of $22.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.57, which means current price is +23.04% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 6229274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 25 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.92. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.74, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 22.17 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $23,469 million, or 91.40% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 267,746,937, which is approximately -14.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 86,187,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.9 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 4.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 103,140,222 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 93,924,296 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 820,239,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,303,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,342,598 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 10,365,351 shares during the same period.