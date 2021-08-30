Coupang Inc. [CPNG] moved down -3.04: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.9099 during the day while it closed the day at $29.99. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Coupang Names Alex Wong Head of Public Affairs.

Coupang announced that Alex Wong has joined the company as Head of Public Affairs. In this newly created role based in Washington D.C., Wong will oversee public policy matters, U.S. government relations, and engagement with an array of stakeholders.

Wong’s appointment comes as Coupang scales and grows its operations in South Korea and beyond, transforming the global e-commerce model by launching its services in new markets across Asia. Coupang premiered earlier this year on the New York Stock Exchange as the fifth largest U.S. technology IPO in history.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $53.68 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 9112473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $45.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.76, while it was recorded at 30.82 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,540 million, or 84.20% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $3.31 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 35,401,586 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 14,255,136 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 1,168,744,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,218,401,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,960,573 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,789,765 shares during the same period.