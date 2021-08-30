Coty Inc. [COTY] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] price surged by 0.74 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Coty Continues Momentum in Q4, with Topline and Profit Exceeding Guidance.

FY21 Results Above High End of GuidanceAccelerating Progress Across Each Pillar of Strategic PlanStrong Momentum Into FY22, with Low Teens Sales Growth Expected at Current FX Levels.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”) announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results and demonstrated recovery across its operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

A sum of 10340500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.28M shares. Coty Inc. shares reached a high of $9.63 and dropped to a low of $9.13 until finishing in the latest session at $9.51.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.31. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on COTY stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 4.50 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 50.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.99. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,016 million, or 50.70% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,539,868, which is approximately -4.727% of the company’s market cap and around 62.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,917,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.5 million in COTY stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $121.1 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 55.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 33,056,566 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 28,067,797 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 150,849,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,973,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,500,189 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,353,358 shares during the same period.