Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] is 108.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] gained 29.64% or 64.93 points to close at $283.98 with a heavy trading volume of 10681208 shares. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Bill.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Q4 Core Revenue Increased 100% Year-Over-Year.

Q4 Organic Core Revenue Increased 73% Year-Over-Year.

It opened the trading session at $249.03, the shares rose to $288.8799 and dropped to $237.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILL points out that the company has recorded 65.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -245.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BILL reached to a volume of 10681208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $191.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $175 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $280, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BILL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BILL shares from 175 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 12.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.05.

Trading performance analysis for BILL stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.65. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 37.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.96 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.30, while it was recorded at 231.39 for the last single week of trading, and 158.60 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $24,433 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,025,070, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,036,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in BILL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.65 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -3.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 13,606,674 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 9,834,843 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 62,595,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,037,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,322,229 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,132,385 shares during the same period.