American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is 62.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.56%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign With Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, Naenae Twins and the Rollettes Taking Center Stage to Share Their Real Selves.

2019 established REAL POWER; 2020 tackled REAL CHANGE; 2021 amplifies REAL VOICES.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced the launch of Aerie’s #AerieREAL Voices campaign and welcomes actress Antonia Gentry, singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, TikTok creators the NaeNaeTwins, wheelchair dance team the Rollettes, who join previous #AerieREAL cast member, gold medalist, and advocate Aly Raisman, to the Aerie family. Building upon the brand’s values of power, positivity and no retouching, the campaign will highlight and celebrate the entire #AerieREAL community—celebrities, customers, brand ambassadors, and partners—by letting their voices and stories shine.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock rose by 171.25%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.12. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.22 billion, with 167.26 million shares outstanding and 156.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 5440293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $40.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEO stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 28 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.62, while it was recorded at 32.39 for the last single week of trading, and 28.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.22. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.89. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of -$5,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,099 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,005,915, which is approximately 0.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,451,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.13 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $578.09 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 265.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 33,306,291 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 25,962,794 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 128,089,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,358,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,799,648 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 9,135,026 shares during the same period.