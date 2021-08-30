American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] gained 1.61% or 0.32 points to close at $20.22 with a heavy trading volume of 21454160 shares. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Behind the Scenes: Supporting the CRAF Mission.

Within hours of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) being activated, the American Airlines CRAF Command Center opened. With departments and representatives from across the airline, the center is effectively a scaled-down version of our Integrated Operations Center, which carefully coordinates nearly 6,000 flights a day.

It opened the trading session at $19.989, the shares rose to $20.43 and dropped to $19.882, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -4.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.42M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 21454160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.67, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 19.85 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $7,035 million, or 54.70% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,995,884, which is approximately 1.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 43,021,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $869.9 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $712.68 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 36,799,249 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 19,766,687 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 291,338,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,904,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,353,178 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,439,998 shares during the same period.