Alcoa Corporation [AA] Is Currently 6.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $44.13 on 08/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.08, while the highest price level was $44.30. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Q2 2021 Financial Results: Alcoa Corporation Sets Record for Highest Quarterly Net Income and Earnings Per Share.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) reported its highest ever quarterly net income and earnings per share, capturing the benefits of strong aluminum pricing with improved customer demand, stable operational performance, and additional cash generation through strategic actions.

Second Quarter Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 91.45 percent and weekly performance of 17.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, AA reached to a volume of 7104682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $47.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $28 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.30, while it was recorded at 42.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,299 million, or 79.00% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,437,070, which is approximately -3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.6 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $334.15 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

226 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 28,009,914 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 32,181,949 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 82,541,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,733,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,517,945 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,647,330 shares during the same period.