Raymond James lifts DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] closed the trading session at $6.77 on 08/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.725, while the highest price level was $6.92. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Scala Data Centers Opens The First Engineering Excellence Center In Latin America.

Scala’s initiative fosters innovation and new solutions for building data centers in the region, generating greater gains in scale, flexibility, and reduced project delivery time.

Scala Data Centers, a sustainable hyperscalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge – holding company for investments in digital infrastructure of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) – announces the creation of its Center of Excellence in Engineering (CoE), in Latin America. An unprecedented initiative in the segment, the CoE takes over the management of the entire design and construction chain of Scala’s data centers in the region, including the stages of technical diligence, test fit, conceptual and executive projects, from construction management to commissioning.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.75 percent and weekly performance of 1.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 1806600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.44.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,891 million, or 88.00% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,217,573, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,828,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.8 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $162.81 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 41,205,807 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 34,941,796 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 350,946,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,094,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,251,884 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,841,636 shares during the same period.