Match Group Inc. [MTCH] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] loss -0.14% or -0.19 points to close at $136.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2157385 shares. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Cat’s Out Of The Bag: Plenty Of Fish Announces “Plenty Of Pets” Campaign To Foster New Relationships Through A Shared Love Of Pets.

Dating App Teams Up with Moshow (The Cat Rapper) and Petco Love for Pet-Centric Content on the app’s livestreaming platform, Live!.

Dating app Plenty of Fish launches new “Plenty of Pets” campaign to continue providing low pressure ways for singles to make connections, leveraging their common interest and love of pets. The campaign features exclusive livestreaming pet content, including a performance by Moshow (The Cat Rapper), who was featured on an episode of the Netflix show, “Cat People,” and a commitment by Plenty of Fish to donate $50,000 to the lifesaving nonprofit Petco Love.

It opened the trading session at $137.21, the shares rose to $139.17 and dropped to $136.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded -10.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 2157385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $173.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 47.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.92, while it was recorded at 136.60 for the last single week of trading, and 148.04 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $36,492 million, or 98.70% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,363,946, which is approximately -4.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,040,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.76 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -12.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 25,648,741 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 18,797,221 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 222,422,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,868,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,427 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,579,432 shares during the same period.