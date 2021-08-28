Market cap of Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] reaches 137.16M – now what?

Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ: HUIZ] loss -6.43% on the last trading session, reaching $2.62 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Huize to Acquire Leading Regional Insurance Agency Shengs Life & General to Accelerate its Online-to-Offline Integration and Open Platform Strategy.

Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”, together with its subsidiaries, its consolidated variable interest entity and the subsidiaries of the consolidated variable interest entity the “Group”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, announced that the Group has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding to acquire a controlling equity interest in Hubei Shengs Life & General Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. (“Shengs Life & General”), one of the leading regional insurance agency groups dedicated to distributing life and health insurance products.

Pursuant to the binding memorandum of understanding by and among the Group, Shengs Life & General and current shareholders of Shengs Life & General, the Group will acquire a controlling equity interest in Shengs Life & General. The Group will enter into definitive agreements with Shengs Life & General and its shareholders in connection with the transaction. The Group expects the transaction to complete by the end of 2021, subject to customary conditions precedent. Following the completion of the transaction, Shengs Life & General will be accounted for as a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

Huize Holding Limited represents 51.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.16 million with the latest information. HUIZ stock price has been found in the range of $2.40 to $2.8171.

If compared to the average trading volume of 471.51K shares, HUIZ reached a trading volume of 2819684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huize Holding Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUIZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for HUIZ stock

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, HUIZ shares dropped by -31.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUIZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.16 for Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.22. Huize Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.50.

Return on Total Capital for HUIZ is now -3.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.73. Additionally, HUIZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] managed to generate an average of -$2,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Huize Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]

There are presently around $20 million, or 17.50% of HUIZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUIZ stocks are: SAIF ADVISORS LTD with ownership of 4,955,243, which is approximately -26.46% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD, holding 1,836,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.81 million in HUIZ stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $1.81 million in HUIZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huize Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ:HUIZ] by around 817,633 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,713,754 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,257,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,788,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUIZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,525 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 897,682 shares during the same period.