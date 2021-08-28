Market Analysts see Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.10 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that 1st Detect Lands First Purchase Order for Checkpoint Security.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) announced that its 1st Detect subsidiary has secured an important landmark purchase order for its TRACER 1000™, representing the first units to be deployed at an airport security checkpoint. Including prior sales to worldwide cargo facilities, the TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector (ETD) will now be operating in fifteen locations in ten countries throughout Europe and Asia.

The Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology™ (AMS Technology) drives the breakthrough TRACER 1000, the first certified ETD to employ mass spectrometry. Long recognized as the gold standard in chemical detection, mass spectrometry has historically been too costly, bulky, and cumbersome to be used outside of the laboratory. Unlike other technologies, the AMS Technology works under ultra-high vacuum, which eliminates competing molecules that can impair the accuracy and quality of an analysis. The TRACER 1000 is inexpensive, small, and easy to use, with high resolution and near-zero false alarms. Due to its high sensitivity and rugged design, the TRACER 1000 is the only mass spectrometry-based ETD to have received European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certification for both checkpoint and cargo security.

Astrotech Corporation stock is now -37.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.12 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.14, which means current price is +17.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ASTC reached a trading volume of 2842471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Astrotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrotech Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has ASTC stock performed recently?

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, ASTC shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1233, while it was recorded at 1.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6673 for the last 200 days.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1662.70 and a Gross Margin at +7.99. Astrotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1703.07.

Return on Total Capital for ASTC is now -221.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 640.64. Additionally, ASTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] managed to generate an average of -$307,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Astrotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Insider trade positions for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.40% of ASTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,577,595, which is approximately 178.13% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 749,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in ASTC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.31 million in ASTC stock with ownership of nearly 43.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astrotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC] by around 1,283,215 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 366,492 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,255,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,905,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,145 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 65,947 shares during the same period.