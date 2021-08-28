Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Is Currently -1.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$1.14. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Lady Gaga Returns to Park MGM for Nine Performances October 2021.

Tickets on Sale Saturday, August 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner superstar Lady Gaga announced she will return to Park MGM in Las Vegas October 2021. Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga will take the Park Theater stage for nine performances of her critically acclaimed LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO show. The shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, which will be released on October 1 via Interscope and is available for pre-order here.

A sum of 1824365 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $86.37 and dropped to a low of $84.035 until finishing in the latest session at $84.75.

The one-year LYV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.76. The average equity rating for LYV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $93.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $96, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 52.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LYV Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.29, while it was recorded at 84.00 for the last single week of trading, and 80.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,326 million, or 73.10% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,611,970, which is approximately 36.049% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,015,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in LYV stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.06 billion in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 17,287,420 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 18,082,344 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 121,865,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,235,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,649,131 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,259,923 shares during the same period.