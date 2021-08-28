Fastenal Company [FAST] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $52

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $55.57 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Fastenal Teams With Penske to Pilot Freightliner Electric Tractor.

As the commercial trucking industry moves forward in developing alternative fuel equipment, Fastenal is helping to drive innovation. Since early 2020, the supply chain organization has participated in a long-term test program of two battery electric Freightliner eM2 box trucks within its Los Angeles metro area operations. In that same spirit of environmental sustainability and innovation, the company also recently completed a short-term pilot of a pre-series battery electric Class 8 truck, the Freightliner eCascadia.

The participation stemmed from a collaboration between Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Trucks North America to test commercial electric trucks in real-world situations and drive future improvements to the technology. Fastenal, which supports business partners with last-mile logistics as part of its supply chain management services, has been a valuable test case.

Fastenal Company stock is now 13.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAST Stock saw the intraday high of $55.71 and lowest of $54.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.17, which means current price is +28.13% above from all time high which was touched on 08/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 2130358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Company [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $53.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $53 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 436.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.84, while it was recorded at 55.44 for the last single week of trading, and 50.62 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +45.47. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.21.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.79. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $42,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $25,462 million, or 79.80% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,950,412, which is approximately -1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,323,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -5.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 30,022,950 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 19,552,647 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 408,624,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,200,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,794,931 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,260,408 shares during the same period.