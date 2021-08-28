CubeSmart [CUBE] Revenue clocked in at $739.40 million, up 55.13% YTD: What’s Next?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.24%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third largest operator in the self-storage industry, is being recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our team’s engagement for the second time. It is a credit to each and every one of our teammates for making CubeSmart a great place to work,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “Teammates tell us that our culture is special. We invest in them, and they invest in us. Together, we are able to make a difference for our customers, create a sense of belonging amongst our team, and grow personally and professionally. Having a truly engaged team carried us through a challenging year and we’ve become stronger because of what we faced together.”.

Over the last 12 months, CUBE stock rose by 68.41%. The one-year CubeSmart stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.57. The average equity rating for CUBE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.45 billion, with 201.41 million shares outstanding and 200.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 948.24K shares, CUBE stock reached a trading volume of 1850024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $52.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $45 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 133.30.

CUBE Stock Performance Analysis:

CubeSmart [CUBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.64 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.85, while it was recorded at 51.26 for the last single week of trading, and 40.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CubeSmart Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.91 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.39.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.57. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $53,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

CUBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

CubeSmart [CUBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,207 million, or 99.30% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,366,150, which is approximately 2.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,811,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $815.69 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly 0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 8,707,994 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 9,489,688 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 177,557,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,754,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,104,001 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,648 shares during the same period.