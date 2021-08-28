Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] Revenue clocked in at $7.16 billion, up 21.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] traded at a low on 08/26/21, posting a -9.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $318.01. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings.

All Second Quarter 2021 comparisons are made versus the Second Quarter 2019.

On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 34%, net income was $103 million, and diluted EPS increased 19% to $1.50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2776412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Burlington Stores Inc. stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for BURL stock reached $21.26 billion, with 66.40 million shares outstanding and 66.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 463.92K shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 2776412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $365.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $304 to $314. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $258, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BURL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 11.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 49.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BURL stock performed recently?

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, BURL shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.65, while it was recorded at 340.74 for the last single week of trading, and 292.08 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.39. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now -6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 997.75. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 931.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] managed to generate an average of -$3,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

There are presently around $22,159 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,508,612, which is approximately 4.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,487,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in BURL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.85 billion in BURL stock with ownership of nearly -0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burlington Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE:BURL] by around 5,390,353 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 4,339,356 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 59,951,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,681,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,204,602 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,952 shares during the same period.