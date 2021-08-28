Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock Initiated by Daiwa Securities analyst, price target now $300

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Amgen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Key results include:.

Total revenues increased 5% to $6.5 billion in comparison to the second quarter of 2020, driven by higher unit demand, partially offset by lower net selling prices.

A sum of 2826869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Amgen Inc. shares reached a high of $222.06 and dropped to a low of $220.16 until finishing in the latest session at $221.47.

The one-year AMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.63. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $253.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $255, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.17, while it was recorded at 223.32 for the last single week of trading, and 238.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.95%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95,879 million, or 77.50% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,824,902, which is approximately -1.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,110,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.43 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.63 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,018 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 18,204,685 shares. Additionally, 984 investors decreased positions by around 24,290,342 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 390,425,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,920,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,397,540 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 619,138 shares during the same period.