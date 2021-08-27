Zuora Inc. [ZUO] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $20

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $16.32 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Zuora Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Subscription revenue grew 23% year-over-year; total revenue grew 15% year-over-year.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Zuora Inc. represents 121.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.95 billion with the latest information. ZUO stock price has been found in the range of $16.23 to $18.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 951.51K shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 2537446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZUO in the course of the last twelve months was 226.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ZUO stock

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.87, while it was recorded at 16.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.18 and a Gross Margin at +57.18. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.96.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -30.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.30. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] managed to generate an average of -$61,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zuora Inc. [ZUO]

There are presently around $1,292 million, or 74.20% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,687,579, which is approximately 2.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,847,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.07 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $121.99 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly 46.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zuora Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 13,719,932 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 8,556,366 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 56,902,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,178,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,112 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,110,862 shares during the same period.