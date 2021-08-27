why Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $122.17

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] surged by $1.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $101.83 during the day while it closed the day at $100.84. The company report on August 19, 2021 that WynnBET Integrating Wynn Rewards Into Online Sports Betting & iGaming Platforms.

WynnBET users may be eligible for a Wynn Rewards tier level upgrade based on previous play.

WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and iGaming app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday that the comprehensive Wynn Rewards program is being integrated into its online platforms.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock has also gained 9.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WYNN stock has declined by -23.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.62% and lost -10.63% year-on date.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $11.71 billion, with 114.55 million shares outstanding and 105.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 3397358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $122.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $126, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 112.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.13.

WYNN stock trade performance evaluation

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.36, while it was recorded at 94.04 for the last single week of trading, and 116.43 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,064 million, or 70.00% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,828,732, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,060,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $913.62 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $894.12 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,852,811 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 10,691,811 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 63,422,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,966,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,275 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,833,526 shares during the same period.