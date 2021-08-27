why V.F. Corporation [VFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.42

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $76.79 during the day while it closed the day at $76.50. The company report on July 30, 2021 that VF Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results; Raises Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 104 percent (up 96 percent in constant dollars) to $2.2 billion; excluding acquisitions, revenue increased 90 percent (up 83 percent in constant dollars);.

Active segment revenue increased 128 percent (up 120 percent in constant dollars) including a 110 percent (102 percent in constant dollars) increase in Vans® brand revenue and a 26 percentage point revenue growth contribution from acquisitions; Outdoor segment revenue increased 81 percent (up 72 percent in constant dollars) including a 93 percent (83 percent in constant dollars) increase in The North Face® brand revenue; Work segment revenue increased 69 percent (up 66 percent in constant dollars) including a 61 percent (58 percent in constant dollars) increase in Dickies® brand revenue;.

V.F. Corporation stock has also gained 0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VFC stock has declined by -3.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.32% and lost -10.43% year-on date.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $29.84 billion, with 391.35 million shares outstanding and 363.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 2069835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $95.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $100, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 72.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.41, while it was recorded at 76.76 for the last single week of trading, and 82.35 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 47.72%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,318 million, or 86.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,556,288, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.93 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -11.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 31,242,489 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 28,480,978 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 310,443,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,167,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,018,101 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,555,553 shares during the same period.