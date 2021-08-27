why Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.25

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] slipped around -3.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.52 at the close of the session, down -4.32%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Scientific Games Acquires Sideplay Entertainment.

Acquisition Bolsters Scientific Games’ Digital iLottery Game Portfolio with Innovative Content.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Sideplay Entertainment (“Sideplay”), a leading digital “eInstant” content studio, to expand Scientific Games’ portfolio of iLottery content and accelerate the global market penetration of its iLottery business, subject to final regulatory approval. The combination of Sideplay’s innovative portfolio of digital games and agile content distribution technology with Scientific Games’ iLottery platforms and digital solutions is expected to increase player engagement and drive further growth of the Company’s iLottery solutions in markets around the world.

Scientific Games Corporation stock is now 72.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGMS Stock saw the intraday high of $74.665 and lowest of $71.195 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.81, which means current price is +93.87% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 924.67K shares, SGMS reached a trading volume of 2417244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $76.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on SGMS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SGMS shares from 30 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 14.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.02, while it was recorded at 71.11 for the last single week of trading, and 53.43 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.84. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.89.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.60. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$63,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

There are presently around $6,158 million, or 90.60% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,264,733, which is approximately -1.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,095,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $650.53 million in SGMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $593.01 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 14.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 13,027,541 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 9,626,338 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 63,442,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,096,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,723 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,680 shares during the same period.