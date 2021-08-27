why Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.79

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] loss -4.06% on the last trading session, reaching $9.21 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Plains All American Renews and Extends Credit Facilities.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (collectively, “Plains”) announced that PAA has renewed and extended its two credit facilities (the “Facilities”). The renewed and extended Facilities have an aggregate initial borrowing capacity of $2.7 billion and initial maturities in 2024 and 2026, replacing the previous facilities that were scheduled to mature in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

“Renewal and extension of these credit facilities aligns with our financial strategy, which includes ensuring ample credit capacity for our operating and commercial activities,” stated Sharon Spurlin, Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Plains. “Notably, the new commitment levels reflect the reduced capital requirements of our business and the sizeable multi-year free cash flow after distributions Plains is positioned to generate. We sincerely value our long-term banking relationships and very much appreciate the continued trust and support of our lenders.”.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. represents 720.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.56 billion with the latest information. PAA stock price has been found in the range of $9.21 to $9.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 3142251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PAA stock

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $2,973 million, or 44.80% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 49,542,731, which is approximately -8.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 35,032,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.65 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $253.16 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -5.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 24,654,401 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 26,595,986 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 271,499,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,749,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,847,945 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,576 shares during the same period.