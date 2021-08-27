why Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.50

Kindred Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KIN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SYKE, MCF, ONEM, KIN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. represents 45.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $420.05 million with the latest information. KIN stock price has been found in the range of $9.24 to $9.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, KIN reached a trading volume of 2442424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIN shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Kindred Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17.50 to $16, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on KIN stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KIN shares from 18 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kindred Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for KIN stock

Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, KIN shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.30 for Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.29 and a Gross Margin at +83.48. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.69.

Return on Total Capital for KIN is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.63. Additionally, KIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] managed to generate an average of -$345,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kindred Biosciences Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]

There are presently around $311 million, or 75.80% of KIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIN stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,000,002, which is approximately -6.469% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 3,431,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.71 million in KIN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25.43 million in KIN stock with ownership of nearly 11801.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kindred Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Kindred Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KIN] by around 15,346,429 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 13,077,308 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,249,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,673,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,335,914 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,248,055 shares during the same period.