Wall Street Analyst Resumed Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] loss -0.89% or -0.4 points to close at $44.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3328249 shares. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Sunrun Launches Innovative Education Program to Upskill America’s Workforce for Green Careers.

Sunrun’s PowerU benefits program will provide employees fully-funded education opportunities, including a first-of-its-kind electrician apprenticeship program.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, launched PowerU, a new fully-funded employee education and upskilling program designed to train and develop its workforce for the rapidly growing clean energy industry.

It opened the trading session at $44.58, the shares rose to $46.21 and dropped to $44.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUN points out that the company has recorded -29.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 3328249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $91, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -15.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.56, while it was recorded at 44.06 for the last single week of trading, and 57.44 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $8,566 million, or 95.30% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,063,626, which is approximately -12.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,177,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.84 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $759.85 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 29,554,091 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 25,656,841 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 137,798,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,009,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,026,614 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,653,487 shares during the same period.