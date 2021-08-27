Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cree Inc. [CREE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cree Inc. [NASDAQ: CREE] loss -4.96% on the last trading session, reaching $84.72 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Cree | Wolfspeed and STMicroelectronics Expand Existing 150mm Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement.

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed® business, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the expansion of an existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. The amended agreement, which calls for Cree to supply ST with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers over the next several years, is now worth more than $800 million.

“This latest expansion to our long-term wafer supply agreement with Cree will continue to contribute to the flexibility of our global silicon carbide substrate supply. It will continue to contribute importantly to our global silicon carbide supply, complementing the other external capacity we have secured and the internal capacity we are ramping. The agreement will help meet the high volumes required by our product manufacturing operations in the next years, with a large number of automotive and industrial customer programs in high volumes or ramping up,” said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics.

Cree Inc. represents 115.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.42 billion with the latest information. CREE stock price has been found in the range of $84.15 to $87.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, CREE reached a trading volume of 2045476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cree Inc. [CREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREE shares is $117.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $126 to $132. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Cree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CREE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cree Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39.

Trading performance analysis for CREE stock

Cree Inc. [CREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, CREE shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Cree Inc. [CREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.00, while it was recorded at 86.16 for the last single week of trading, and 100.34 for the last 200 days.

Cree Inc. [CREE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cree Inc. [CREE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.87. Cree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.21.

Return on Total Capital for CREE is now -6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cree Inc. [CREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.01. Additionally, CREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cree Inc. [CREE] managed to generate an average of -$37,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Cree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cree Inc. [CREE]

There are presently around $10,544 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,582,573, which is approximately 10.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,141,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in CREE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $920.17 million in CREE stock with ownership of nearly 0.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Cree Inc. [NASDAQ:CREE] by around 9,685,065 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 6,614,284 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 108,157,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,456,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,005 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,668 shares during the same period.