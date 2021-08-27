Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] is 37.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.12 during the day while it closed the day at $6.90. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Universal Security Instruments Comments on Unusual Trading Activity.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company’s stock:.

Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations that would account for the recent increase in the share price and trading volume of the Company’s stock. The New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the Company’s stock in connection with this statement in accordance with the NYSE’s usual practice.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock has also gained 25.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUU stock has inclined by 15.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.00% and gained 37.72% year-on date.

The market cap for UUU stock reached $16.08 million, with 2.31 million shares outstanding and 2.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 287.25K shares, UUU reached a trading volume of 7209932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for UUU in the course of the last twelve months was 40.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

UUU stock trade performance evaluation

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.91. With this latest performance, UUU shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.83, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 24.10% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,743, which is approximately 365.297% of the company’s market cap and around 10.76% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 110,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in UUU stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $0.54 million in UUU stock with ownership of nearly 199.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 218,709 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 59,214 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 278,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,403 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 21,896 shares during the same period.