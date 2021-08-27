Under Armour Inc. [UA] Stock trading around $20.32 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.67%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Under Armour Enters Into Exchange Agreements With Certain 1.50 Percent Convertible Senior Noteholders.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced that it has entered into exchange agreements with certain holders (the “Noteholders”) of its 1.50 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). The Noteholders have agreed to exchange approximately $169.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Under Armour’s outstanding 2024 Notes for cash and shares of Under Armour’s Class C common stock, plus payment for accrued and unpaid interest.

The number of shares of Class C common stock to be issued by Under Armour to the Noteholders will be determined based upon a volume-weighted average price per share of Class C common stock during an averaging period commencing August 23, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, UA stock rose by 128.57%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.14. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.18 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 385.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, UA stock reached a trading volume of 2483872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 20.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

UA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,601 million, or 77.41% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 22,519,295, which is approximately -4.299% of the company’s market cap and around 16.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,532,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.54 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $364.05 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 13.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 17,154,604 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 15,656,652 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 144,397,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,209,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,961,004 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,579,830 shares during the same period.