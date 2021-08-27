Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] gain 35.35% so far this year. What now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ: ULTA] loss -0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $388.68 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Ulta Beauty Announces Record Second Quarter Results.

Net Sales of $2.0 Billion Compared to $1.2 Billion in the Year-Ago Quarter.

Comparable Sales Increased 56.3%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. represents 55.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.94 billion with the latest information. ULTA stock price has been found in the range of $386.03 to $414.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 641.99K shares, ULTA reached a trading volume of 2938269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULTA shares is $373.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ulta Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $375 to $400. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Ulta Beauty Inc. stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ULTA shares from 315 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ulta Beauty Inc. is set at 11.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULTA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ULTA stock

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, ULTA shares gained by 16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.28 for Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 348.73, while it was recorded at 377.84 for the last single week of trading, and 317.43 for the last 200 days.

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.86.

Return on Total Capital for ULTA is now 8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.86. Additionally, ULTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] managed to generate an average of $4,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Ulta Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ulta Beauty Inc. go to 53.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]

There are presently around $19,689 million, or 91.90% of ULTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,764,900, which is approximately 1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,823,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in ULTA stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $951.94 million in ULTA stock with ownership of nearly -12.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ:ULTA] by around 5,885,828 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 5,225,452 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 39,545,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,656,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULTA stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,624,346 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 559,892 shares during the same period.