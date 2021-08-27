The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $123

The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE: SJM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.39%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results.

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) announced results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, of its 2022 fiscal year. Financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 reflect the divestiture of the Crisco® business on December 1, 2020, and the divestiture of the Natural Balance® business on January 29, 2021. All comparisons are to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY.

Over the last 12 months, SJM stock rose by 1.80%. The one-year The J. M. Smucker Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.35. The average equity rating for SJM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.54 billion, with 108.70 million shares outstanding and 103.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 777.39K shares, SJM stock reached a trading volume of 1984979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJM shares is $130.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $97 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for The J. M. Smucker Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SJM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The J. M. Smucker Company is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SJM Stock Performance Analysis:

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, SJM shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.49, while it was recorded at 127.96 for the last single week of trading, and 124.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The J. M. Smucker Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.19. The J. M. Smucker Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.90.

Return on Total Capital for SJM is now 9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, SJM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] managed to generate an average of $122,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The J. M. Smucker Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SJM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The J. M. Smucker Company go to 2.08%.

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,834 million, or 90.80% of SJM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,553,860, which is approximately -2.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,281,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in SJM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $912.02 million in SJM stock with ownership of nearly 0.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The J. M. Smucker Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE:SJM] by around 5,389,536 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 5,868,936 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 84,240,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,499,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 986,327 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,147,723 shares during the same period.